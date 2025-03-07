Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2,924.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

