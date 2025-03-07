ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,934.35. This trade represents a 5.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in ECB Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECBK opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. ECB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

