Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 7th Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Eaton by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $277.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $353.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.58.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

