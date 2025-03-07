EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

