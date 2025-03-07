EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.30 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

