E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

