E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 467.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $49,523,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

