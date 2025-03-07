E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,003,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 1.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $565.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.81.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.