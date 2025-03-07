E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa America cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $210.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

