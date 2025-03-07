Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 9,020 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76.

On Friday, December 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after purchasing an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $38,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.