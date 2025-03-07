Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Donna M. Long Sells 742 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.