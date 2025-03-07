Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Domo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOMO

Domo Price Performance

DOMO stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Domo by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Domo by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.