Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Palantir Bears Sell the Headlines—Time for Bulls to Buy?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Beaten Down Stocks With Quality Fundamentals and Outlook
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.