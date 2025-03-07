Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 91,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 223,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNTH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

