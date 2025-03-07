Destination Wealth Management Sells 4,298 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $387.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.01 and a 200-day moving average of $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

