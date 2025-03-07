Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.01. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

