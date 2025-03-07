Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,748. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

