Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on March 7th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a 11.2% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $27.73 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

