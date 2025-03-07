Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on March 7th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a 11.2% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $27.73 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.