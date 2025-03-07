Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

