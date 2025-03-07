Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,056 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

