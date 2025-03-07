Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $344.49 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.88 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.95 and its 200-day moving average is $345.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.