Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 25,523 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 232,582 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.