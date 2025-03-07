CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. 130,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,775. The stock has a market cap of $608.84 million, a PE ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.