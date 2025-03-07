Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – March 6th

Robinhood Markets, AGM Group, BTC Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in the cryptocurrency or blockchain sectors, providing investors with indirect exposure to the digital currency market. These stocks often include firms that develop blockchain technology, operate crypto exchanges, or have significant investments in various cryptocurrencies. As a result, their performance is influenced by both traditional market factors and the unique dynamics of the rapidly evolving digital currency ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,675,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586,871. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 561,630,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,485. AGM Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of METX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 2,284,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,933,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,788,660. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,546. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 3.46.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 377,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,196. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30.

