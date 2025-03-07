CRH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical volume of 5,744 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CRH by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

