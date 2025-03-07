Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

View Our Latest Report on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.