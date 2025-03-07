Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,283 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 360,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,059.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AZN opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

