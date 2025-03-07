Comparing Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) & TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) and Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and Power Solutions International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.04 -$201.78 million ($5.07) -0.20 Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.45 $26.31 million $2.36 11.63

Volatility and Risk

Power Solutions International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TPI Composites has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TPI Composites and Power Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 1 5 1 1 2.25 Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

TPI Composites currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 271.71%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -18.01% N/A -25.70% Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Summary

TPI Composites beats Power Solutions International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

