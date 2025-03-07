Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 291 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.64 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

