Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

