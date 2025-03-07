Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Trading 5.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.48 and last traded at $98.16. 2,616,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,802,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

