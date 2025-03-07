Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,652,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 455,158 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $18.01.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $803.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 1,225.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cohu by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

