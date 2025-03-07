Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,466 ($44.66) and last traded at GBX 3,466 ($44.66), with a volume of 728910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,362 ($43.32).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,961.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,829.80.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 138,810 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,231 ($41.64) per share, with a total value of £4,484,951.10 ($5,779,576.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 139,134 shares of company stock worth $449,393,562. Company insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.