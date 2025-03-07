CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Scott L. Goldberg Sells 25,500 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNO opened at $39.67 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 282,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after buying an additional 232,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

