Citigroup Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $14.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Macy’s Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

