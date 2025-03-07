Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.28) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

