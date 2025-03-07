Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

