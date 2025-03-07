Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Jones Trading

Jones Trading upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

See Also

