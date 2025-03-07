Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

