Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV opened at $172.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

