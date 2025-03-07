Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,937,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Corning worth $234,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

