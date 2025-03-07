Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $244.81 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Humana worth $244,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 6,647.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $265.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.78. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

