CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 292,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 700,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $19,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,110,068. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $29,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 18,836.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,251 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,451,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 6,371,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,739,000 after purchasing an additional 892,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

