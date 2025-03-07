Centric Health FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Desjardins

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

