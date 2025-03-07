Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.