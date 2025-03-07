Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Disc Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.59) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.24). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

IRON has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $55.50 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08.

In related news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $87,873.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,491.90. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,947.40. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $5,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

