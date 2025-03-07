Candriam S.C.A. Sells 573,182 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,182 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.62% of Scholar Rock worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,562,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,541.60. The trade was a 38.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,974 shares of company stock worth $5,927,710 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

