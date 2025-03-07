Candriam S.C.A. Sells 212,693 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,693 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Crown worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Crown by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

