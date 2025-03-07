Candriam S.C.A. Purchases New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 465,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,943,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Futu by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 215,840 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

