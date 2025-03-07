Candriam S.C.A. Purchases New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 465,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,943,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Futu by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 215,840 shares during the last quarter.
Futu Stock Performance
FUTU stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.