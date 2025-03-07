Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,745 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.49% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HR opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

